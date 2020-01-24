7 Athlete Biographies to Boost Your Motivation

The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance GET IT!

The great G.O.A.T debate will go on forever. But one thing is impossible to deny: Tom Brady is a freak of nature. No NFL QB has ever played as successfully as he has, for as long as he has. How did he do it?

In The TB12 Method, Brady explains his approach to long-term fitness. He discusses the principles behind pliability—a movement toward a more natural, healthier way of exercising, training, and living. It challenges a lot of commonly held assumptions around health and wellness. But clearly, it works for him.

With Brady’s own training and step-by-step guide to help readers develop and maintain their own peak performance, The TB12 Method also advocates for more effective approaches to strength training, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, cognitive fitness, recovery, and other lifestyle choices that dramatically decrease the risk of injury while amplifying and extending performance—as well as quality of life.

With instructions, drills, photos, and in-depth case studies plus entertaining anecdotes and experiences from on and off the field, Brady believes that the TB12 approach can make any athlete, male or female, in any sport and at any level—achieve their own peak performance.

Available in hardcover, audiobook, and Kindle formats.

Get It: Pick up The TB12 Method…(from $15) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!