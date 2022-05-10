This article is supplied content from Wisconsin Hemp Scientific

Are you looking for an effective and natural way to reduce your anxiety? Anxiety can show up as the nervousness you feel before a job interview, the pit in your stomach while you wait for test results, or the underlying sensation that something is going wrong or will be soon.

Anxiety can take many forms, and for many people, it is more than just an inconvenience. Unmanaged anxiety can wreak serious havoc on your life, disrupting work, impacting relationships, and leaving you physically and mentally exhausted.

While anxiety is a part of life to some degree, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming or debilitating. You can successfully reduce both the frequency and severity of your anxiety, and one of the simplest ways to do this is with CBD.

CBD for Stress and Anxiety

Chances are that you’ve heard of CBD, which is also known as Cannabidiol. It is a plant-based compound that is found in the hemp plant and has incredible physiological and psychological benefits. For many, CBD has become a go-to method for managing and reducing anxiety.

CBD is a simple and effective supplement that you can easily add to your regimen to ease your anxiety. We’ve curated this list of the best CBD oils for anxiety from the top brands in the industry to help you navigate your options and find the best CBD oil for your personal needs.

Here is our list of the top 7 CBD oils for anxiety.



How does CBD Help With Anxiety?

CBD can significantly decrease your anxiety because of the way that it interacts with the human endocannabinoid system. Harvard Medical School defines the endocannabinoid system as “a vast network of chemical signals and cellular receptors that are densely packed throughout our brains and bodies.”

This network is a key component of many of our essential regulatory processes, such as sleep, digestion, hormone production, and immune response. When we take CBD, it binds to the endocannabinoid receptors within our bodies to aid in these important regulatory processes. The result is that our bodies become better balanced and more stabilized.

A 2020 study from Frontiers in Pharmacology confirms that CBD promotes antipsychotic and anxiolytic effects, providing tangible evidence of the cumulative, positive effects that CBD has on our physical and mental health.

Along with growing bodies of research, there are millions of people sharing their personal stories about how CBD has influenced their lives. As time goes on, we’re continuing to learn more about the complexities of CBD and the unique benefits of this natural supplement.

How to Choose the Best CBD?

With so many options out there, how do you know which CBD product to choose? Essentially, you need to consider your personal needs, do some market research, and combine this knowledge to make a decision. Luckily, we’re here to help guide you through this process.

How to Choose a CBD Tincture

The first thing to know is that some CBD oils are formulated to promote sleep while others are better to take during the day. Think about when you feel the most anxious. Is it at night while you’re trying to fall asleep? Is it during the morning while you’re getting your day started? Do you feel anxious throughout the day? Answering these initial questions should help give you an idea of when you’ll want to take your CBD oil and help you narrow down your product options.

Another thing to consider is that CBD oils come in a range of potencies. First, CBD-Isolate options are made with pure CBD. Because the other cannabinoids are stripped out, CBD-Isolate oils are less potent than other options.

What is Full Spectrum vs Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD oils contain CBD and other cannabinoids, but the THC is removed. Both CBD-Isolate oils and Broad-Spectrum oils are great choices for people looking for a product with zero THC.

Full-spectrum CBD products contain CBD and all of the other naturally occurring cannabinoids, including THC. Since nothing is stripped out, full-spectrum CBD oils are generally the most effective. When all compounds of the hemp plant are used together, they work synergistically, in what is commonly referred to as the entourage effect.

Best Brands of CBD Oil

Once you have an idea of when you plan to take your CBD and how strong you want it to be, you can start looking at brands. The best CBD brands will always use organic hemp as the source of their CBD oil. Think about it – you don’t want a product that came from plants soaked in pesticides and chemicals.

On top of this, the most reputable CBD brands always use third-party testing to ensure the quality and potency of their products. You don’t want to be left wondering if you can really trust what’s in your CBD product. Go with a brand that does third-party testing so you can feel 100% confident in your product choice.

7 Best CBD Oils for Anxiety

In this list, you’ll find high-quality CBD oils from the most reputable brands in the industry. With each listing, we’ve included key details about the product and the brand so you can make the best decision!



BATCH CBD has taken center stage with their unique and calming CBD products. As a brand, they pride themselves on their vertically integrated approach to business, which enables them to personally manage their product development every step of the way. No outsourcing. The result? A superior line of CBD products featuring functional botanicals and calming terpenes customers just can’t get enough of.

Try BATCH’s Calm CBD Tincture to find a sense of relief and relaxation. Made with their full-spectrum hemp extract and proprietary Calm Terpene Blend, this CBD oil tincture will ease your mind. One 30 mL bottle comes in two concentration options: 1000 mg of CBD or 3000 mg of CBD.

BATCH CBD has excellent customer service, tons of product options, and a strong reputation for excellent product quality. Don’t say yes to stress – order your Calm Tincture today!

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Certified organic hemp

Best customer service

Third-party tested

Subscribe & save 25%

30-day guarantee

Free shipping

Cons:

No THC-free options



FOCL is well-known for their wide range of natural supplements. Committed to providing a clean and effective product every time, all of FOCL’s CBD wellness products are doctor-formulated and third-party tested.

FOCL’s Premium CBD Drops are made with broad-spectrum hemp extract and organic MCT oil made from coconuts. The soothing mint flavor is delicious, and the unique formula is designed to induce relaxation. They also offer flavors like strawberry lemonade, cherry, orange cream, and natural.

You can choose from three different concentration options and benefit from bundled options.

Pros:

Mint or fruit flavoring

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

THC-free

Plant-based ingredients

Third-party tested

60-day guarantee

Free shipping

Cons:

No full-spectrum option

Chill out with Wild Theory’s Breathe – Broad Spectrum CBD Stress Blend. This CBD oil tincture is designed to calm your mind and relax your body so you’ll be feeling your best. With a patented terpene profile, this blend is also infused with CBC to boost your mood and leave you feeling positively tranquil.

If you prefer to purchase from family-owned companies, you’ll love Wild Theory. Based in Madison, WI, Wild Theory Co. sources all of their organic hemp from local farmers, and they are dedicated to creating a line of highly sustainable products.

Wild Theory’s Breathe – Broad Spectrum CBD Stress Blend comes in a 30 mL bottle that contains 1000 mg of CBD and 60 mg of CBC. Order a bottle today to sit back, relax, and embrace the Wild Theory.

Pros:

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

THC-free

Certified organic hemp

Third-party tested

30-day guarantee

Free shipping

Cons:

Only one concentration available



Customers absolutely love FAB CBD for their premium products and efficient customer service. FAB CBD sources their organic hemp from the state of Colorado, and their mission is to inspire a whole community of people equipped to live a preventative wellness lifestyle. They offer a wide range of competitive CBD products that continue to receive excellent reviews.

Try FAB’s CBG Oil, which comes in a 30 mL bottle with 1200 mg of full-spectrum CBD and 1200 mg of CBG. This potent blend is specially crafted to promote rest and relaxation. Try taking some in the evenings to unburden your mind and let go. Choose between a fresh citrus flavor or smooth mint while you unwind.

Pros:

Citrus or mint flavor

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Boosted with CBG

Certified organic hemp

Third-party tested

30-day guarantee

Cons:

Only free shipping on orders of $99 or more

Sunday Scaries is a hip company that knows all about the stresses of hustle culture. Try Sunday Scaries’ Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil so you can stop stressing about the impending workday and start relaxing instead.

Flavored with vanilla cream, this #1 ranked CBD sleep oil is the perfect dessert. End your day with bliss with Sunday Scaries’ Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil. A 30 mL bottle of this CBD oil tincture is infused with 750 mg of CBD, 250 mg of CBN, 5-HTP, Chamomile, GABA, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm, and Valerian Root.

With Sunday Scaries’ CBD Sleep Oil, you’ll be able to fall asleep quickly and feel rejuvenated upon waking. If you aren’t satisfied with your purchase for any reason, they offer a unique 100% money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Vanilla flavored

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

THC-free

Boosted with CBN

Third-party tested

100% money-back guarantee

Cons:

Only free shipping on orders of $48 or more

Lower potency

6. Penguin CBD



Penguin CBD has been shaking up the scene since their launch in 2019. With great products, delicious flavors, and a cute logo to boot, Penguin has truly captured the hearts of their new and returning customers.

Penguin CBD sources all of their hemp from the state of Oregon where it is organically grown before going through a CO2 extraction process. Penguin’s mission is to provide the cleanest and purest hemp extract to their customers so they can experience the natural, therapeutic benefits of CBD.

Try their Pure CBD Oil, which comes in a 30 mL bottle with 250 mg of CBD. You can completely customize your Penguin experience by choosing from multiple flavor and concentration options!

Pros:

Multiple flavors and concentrations

Broad-spectrum CBD oil options

Full-spectrum CBD oil options

Free shipping

30-Day Guarantee

Cons:

Less CBD than other options

What’s more relaxing than the beach? Verma Farms’ Hawaiian-inspired CBD products come in delicious tropical flavors that will make you feel like you’re dozing at the coastline. Relax even harder with their Sleep CBD Oil, which is made with their performance line of CBD and infused with ginseng, chamomile, and melatonin.

Get a 30 mL bottle for 1000 mg of Verma Farms’ incredible broad-spectrum CBD oil. Verma Farms sources all of their organic hemp from the United States, and they ensure that their products are all-natural. Try Verma Farms to get a little taste of Hawaii today.

Pros:

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

THC-free

Pesticide & GMO-free

Third-party tested

30-day guarantee

Free shipping

Cons:

Only one concentration available

How do you take CBD Oil?

Before taking CBD oil, you always want to read the box to check for the recommended dosage. If it’s your first time using CBD, it’s a good idea to start light and see how it makes you feel before taking a heavier dose.

Shake the bottle and then fill the dropper up to your desired dosage. Then, simply apply the oil orally under your tongue, or by adding it to your food or drink.

If you apply it under your tongue, you’ll absorb the CBD more quickly and find faster relief. Usually, you’ll want to hold the oil under your tongue for 30-60 seconds before swallowing it to maximize absorption.

Final Thoughts

Stress and anxiety are a natural part of life. Even though we can’t get rid of anxiety altogether, we can find better ways to manage our anxiety and reduce its impact. With CBD, you have access to a natural and healthy approach to treating your anxiety. Don’t wait to take back your life. Try a CBD oil to start fully living and enjoying your life today!

