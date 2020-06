Amazon Brand Peak Velocity Running Shorts GET IT!

Summer is the season for shorts. Be it for a hangout or a workout, shorts are the way to go. Especially for a workout. You’ll feel a lot more comfortable working out in the heat when your legs can breathe easier.

Get It: Pick up the Amazon Brand Peak Velocity Running Shorts ($23; was $39) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!