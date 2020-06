American Apparel Forward Compact Short GET IT!

No matter the season, you gotta wear some underwear to support the boys. But you want to make sure that support isn’t too overwhelming during a summer workout. And you won’t even realize they’re there when you’re exercising in this brutal summer heat.

Get It: Pick up the American Apparel Forward Compact Short ($28; was $31) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!