New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainers GET IT!

When you go for a workout, you need the right pair of shoes. And these shoes will help you out every step of the way with top of the line protection and durability.

Get It: Pick up the New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainers ($55; was $70) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!