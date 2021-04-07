7 Easy Steps To Get A Better Butt From The Comfort Of Home

The Banded X-Walk is a workout that is done like this: You get a resistance band across your ankles, and then slowly walk sideways to get the resistance from these bands working out your gluteus medius. You can do it with our without a weight held above your head, but the main piece of gear you need is these bands. And from there, the sky is the limit when it comes to your butt.

Get It: Pick up the Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands ($9) at Amazon

