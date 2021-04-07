7 Easy Steps To Get A Better Butt From The Comfort Of Home

Conventional Deadlift GET IT!

Doing a deadlift with a barbell will go a long way towards sculpting that butt. It may not seem like it, as you assume that’s an upper-body workout. But the legs are doing a real tough job as well. So with this adjustable barbell set, you’ll be able to the workouts needed to really get your butt ready for the beach.

Get It: Pick up the HLHome Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell Weight Set ($140) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!