7 Easy Steps To Get A Better Butt From The Comfort Of Home

Goblet Squat GET IT!

Really focus on those glutes and the hamstrings with the Goblet Squat. This is a workout where you take something like a kettlebell and hold it at your chest. Keep it there and do a squat. With this kinda workout, you’ll see some serious butt improvements. Especially with this kettlebell from TopMade giving you the weights you need without taking up all that much space.

Get It: Pick up the TopMade Adjustable Kettlebell ($155) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best Whey Protein Powders Under $60 To Get Your Body Beach Ready

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!