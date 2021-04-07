7 Easy Steps To Get A Better Butt From The Comfort Of Home

Good Mornings GET IT!

This is a pretty simple workout that leads to some pretty great results. You need a barbell, like the great barbell that BalanceFrom makes that we have linked to below. Then you put the barbell behind your neck with both hands still wrapped around it. From there, you slowly lean forward until you are parallel to the floor with your butt sticking out. It’ll really get your butt primed in no time.

