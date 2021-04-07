7 Easy Steps To Get A Better Butt From The Comfort Of Home

Kettlebell Swings GET IT!

By doing the same movements as a deadlift but with a kettlebell, you will be giving your butt a serious workout but in different areas. You’ll be getting the glutes, the posterior chains, and the hip hinge apart of the routine. So pick up this kettlebell set to get yourself an easy-to-do Kettlebell Swing routine going.

Get It: Pick up the POWERT 3-Piece Kettlebell Weight Set ($48) at Amazon

