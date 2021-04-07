7 Easy Steps To Get A Better Butt From The Comfort Of Home

Single-Leg Hip Thrust GET IT!

Let’s say you have this bench in your life. And you want to get an alluring butt. With this bench, you can do this amazing workout to see some great results. Place your shoulders on the bench and then planting your feet into the ground. Then you extend one leg all the way out, lifting your hips up into the air. Squeeze your glutes while you do so. With that placed into your routine, that butt will be beach-ready in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Marcy Flat Utility Bench ($63) at Amazon

