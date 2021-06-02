Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When the weather is right, there is nothing like going for a nice bike ride. Hitting the trails or just riding around your neighborhood is a breath of (literal) fresh air to get you out of the house. Not only that but it also delivers to you quite the amazing workout where you will sweat off the pounds while you taking in the sights.

There are a lot of bikes for you to choose from. But when it comes to picking up a bike that will help you greatly improve your fitness scores is a mountain bike. Even by focusing on mountain bikes, you can still find yourself looking through a lot of different options that can be hard to choose from.

Why do we think a mountain bike is the best option for you to choose in your cycling search? For one, you can adjust the difficulty of the bike ride by shifting gears. The more into it you get, the greater the resistance you can add to your bike ride. Which in turn means you will get a better workout.

Not only that, but most mountain bikes are sturdier to use than other bikes. That’s because they have to be made that way. The entire goal of a mountain bike is to get out there and ride your heart out. No matter the environment, you need to be able to trust that this bike that is under you will not fall apart and that it’ll deliver a smooth ride.

HOW TO CHOOSE A MOUNTAIN BIKE

So, you want to pick up a mountain bike. There is a lot that needs to be considered. One of the main elements being the brand. Because the top brands are the top brands for a reason. Brands like Mongoose and Schwinn are never going to fail you. Because the durability of them is high quality.

You also need to figure out if you want to figure out the weight of the bike, which will affect your ride. You’ll also want to deal with going hardtail or full suspension, which is really only important when it comes to your budget and what kind of trail you’re riding (hardtail for smooth and full suspension for janky roads).

Then there’s also the options in tire sizes (importance to be explained below) and the option of picking up a fully built bike or deciding to put the bike together yourself. Picking up a bike is not the least expensive thing in the world. So you can decide if you want to spend the money to put the bike together yourself if you’re a hands-on type. Or you can trust the fine folks at Mongoose and the like by picking up a fully put-together bike.

MOUNTAIN BIKE FRAME & WHEEL SIZING EXPLAINED

The frame is also a very important element of the whole mountain bike search. Because the frame is indicative of the durability and sturdiness of the bike. How smooth your ride is going to be and how up to snuff the rest of the bike is. If the frame is cheap and feels flimsy, you can be sure the rest of the bike is a bit of a trash heap. Your comfort and your safety depend heavily on the bike frame.

Another big element to take into account is the wheel size. Wheel size is important for the kind of trail you’ll be riding on. For example, a 26-inch wheel is great for smooth rides, the smaller size allowing you greater speed and agility. Whereas 28 inch wheels are great for bumpy and twisty rides, the thicker design making it easier to grip the trail and not get absolutely demolished. So your ride depends on it in a big way.

With all of that in mind, you still have quite the journey ahead of you. Actually finding the right bike for you and your needs. But to help you guys out, we have gone ahead and found 11 Excellent Affordable Mountain Bikes. 3 of our top choices being:

Best All-Rounder/Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike

Best Durable Mountain Bike/Schwinn Bonafide Mountain Bike

Best Sturdy Mountain Bike/Max4out Fat Tire Mountain Bike

All 11 of these choices will be winners though. All of them have been chosen based on certain parameters. So depending on what it is you are looking for, you should find one below. And with the top brands being represented here, you can’t go wrong. Make the right cycling choice by picking one of these Excellent Affordable Mountain Bikes.

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT OPTION

A lightweight bike like this one is great for the neighborhood. Maybe not the best for going out into the woods and hitting wild trails. But if you want to ride around town, you can’t beat this one. It’s got a sturdy frame and the tires that are made to make each ride as smooth as possible.

PROS: Lightweight and study for your ride around the neighborhood

CONS: Not great for anything more difficult than that

Get It: Pick up the Eurobike Mountain Bike ($284) at Amazon

BEST DURABLE MOUNTAIN BIKE

When you got a mountain bike underneath you, you want to make sure it is durable. Something that can handle the beating it’s about to take. And you can never go wrong with a Schwinn, especially this tough bike that is going to handle your most vigorous ride around town.

PROS: A tough bike that is going to handle your neighborhood bike rides without fail

CONS: Don’t take it outside the neighborhood, as a rough trail is not ideal for this bike

Get It: Pick up the Schwinn Bonafide Mountain Bike ($470) at Amazon

BEST ALL-ROUNDER

For the all-around best time with a mountain bike, this Mongoose is our pick. It’s got the tough design that is going to handle any of your rides. The wheels are big enough to handle any trail you throw at it. And it’s pretty affordable. For our money, this is a pretty easy slam dunk choice.

PROS: Mighty affordable for something so well rounded with the right kind of frame and wheel for any trail you got

CONS: None to our eyes

Get It: Pick up the Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike ($420) at Amazon

BEST FAT TIRE MOUNTAIN BIKE

Looking to get yourself a fat-bottomed bike to go on rides in sketchier terrain? Then Mongoose has you covered with this bike that has the thick wheels that’ll handle it all. A rock-solid frame that’ll deliver you the kind of smooth ride you so desire. And for that price, it better.

PROS: The wheels will bring you a smooth ride that won’t be rocked by any terrain it throws at you

CONS: May be too heavyweight a bike for you

Get It: Pick up the Mongoose Juneau 26-Inch Fat Tire Bike ($600) at Amazon

BEST HARD TAIL MOUNTAIN BIKE

Hardtail suspension is the kind you need for a neighborhood bike. It’s not gonna handle the rigors of a lot of crevices and bumps and all that. But for the blacktop of your town, it’s gonna deliver you a pretty smooth ride. And since it’s more affordable than full suspension, you won’t have to completely break the bank. Diamondback delivered a real winner with this hardtail bike.

PROS: Smooth suspension for the blacktop of your town and the frame that can handle the ride

CONS: Really not great for anything beyond the neighborhood

Get It: Pick up the Diamondback Bicycles Overdrive Hardtail Mountain Bike ($553) at Amazon

BEST FULL SUSPENSION MOUNTAIN BIKE

Now if you’re looking to get yourself on the trails in the wilds of mother nature, then you need this bike. Because this will deliver quite the amazing full suspension ride. Smooth as butter no matter how wacky those roads get. This is gonna hold up to any pressure you put it through.

PROS: With this full suspension set up, you’ll have a smooth ride in any terrain around

CONS: Tires are not as thick as you’d prefer them to be for trickier terrain but you can change that if you want

Get It: Pick up the Gravity 2021 FSX 1.0 Dual Full Suspension Mountain Bike ($500) at Amazon

BEST BEGINNER MOUNTAIN BIKE

Everyone needs to get their start somewhere. And if you are looking to get started on a biking routine, then you can’t go wrong with this bad boy. Because it’s got the frame and wheels that are great for riding around the neighborhood. That way you can get your stamina up and get prepped for bigger and better rides.

PROS: Sturdy and smooth ride for the neighborhood while you get yourself acclimated to the rigors of a biking routine

CONS: Can be put to the side when you start getting better and better at riding, looking to more treacherous terrain

Get It: Pick up the Schwinn High Timber Mountain Bike ($320; was $350) at Amazon

BEST UNDER $2000

Biking can be a pricey proposition if you want a bike that is worth a damn. But you don’t need to go too crazy if you’re not looking to ride across France. You can get a bike like this for way under $2,000. Just an amazingly put-together bike with the thick ole tires that are great for any terrain. The hardtail suspension will make it a little rougher on tougher terrain, but it’s still a smooth ride.

PROS: Fair price for how well put together it is with a ride that is hard to beat

CONS: The hardtail suspension will make trail rides a little rougher than you’d like

Get It: Pick up the Mongoose Tyax Mountain Bike ($1,000) at Amazon

BEST UNDER $1000

To save yourself even more money on a mountain bike worthy of your money, you can get this Mongoose for under $1,000. And when you ride it, you’ll be surprised it’s under $1,000. It’s got the frame and the wheels to make your ride anywhere as smooth as possible, even though the hardtail suspension will make trail rides a little rockier. Either way, this pricing is hard to beat.

PROS: Unbelievably affordable for the frame and the wheel size that delivers a crazy smooth ride

CONS: A smooth ride anywhere but the trails, where it’ll be a little bumpier than you’d want with the hardtail slightly counteracting the frame and the wheels

Get It: Pick up the Mongoose Impasse Mountain Bike ($440; was $480) at Amazon

BEST UNDER $500

You don’t have to spend more than $500 to get a mountain bike that is up to snuff. And when it comes from Schwinn like this one, you can be sure that this bike is going to handle what you throw at it. The wheels are right in the middle in terms of size, so you’re in for a smooth ride at home and a slightly less smooth but still crisp ride on the trails. Well made and ready to roll, this bike will do you a world of good.

PROS: Affordable and well worth a pick up thanks to the strong durability and design that allows this to roll smoothly almost anywhere you go

CONS: Wheels are right in the middle in terms of size, so a trail ride can be a little bit rougher than you’d want

Get It: Pick up the Schwinn Standpoint 27.5″ Mountain Bike ($400; was $430) at Dick’s

BEST STURDY MOUNTAIN BIKE

You want a smooth ride when you hit the road. And this bike from Max4out is going to deliver an amazing ride. From the strong frame to the thick wheels and the heavy-duty suspension, you can go anywhere you want with a ride that is hard to beat. So ride along with the smooth ride that this bike delivers right now.

PROS: An amazing sense of craft delivers a smooth ride

CONS: None

Get It: Pick up the Max4out Fat Tire Mountain Bike ($415) at Amazon

