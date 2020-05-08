7 Great Deals For Your Best Doggie Friend From Chewy

Bones & Chews 12″ Slim Bully Sticks Dog Treat GET IT!

A bully stick is a hell of a treat to get for a dog. They take forever to work through and it allows the dog to just zen out and go to work. It’ll let them get out their frustrations and boost the health of their teeth and gums. And it tastes good to boot.

Get It: Pick up the Bones & Chews 12″ Slim Bully Sticks Dog Treat ($20 with coupon code 25OFF; was $26) at Chewy

