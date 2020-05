Greenies Teenie Dental Dog Treats GET IT!

A dogs dental health is very important. So picking up this big ole box of dental treats for the dog will save you a hassle down the road by really improving the strength of their gums and teeth. It doesn’t hurt that they taste good and the pup will love eating them daily.

Get It: Pick up the Greenies Teenie Dental Dog Treats ($28; was $40) at Chewy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!