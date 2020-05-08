7 Great Deals For Your Best Doggie Friend From Chewy

Old Mother Hubbard Classic Just Vegg’N Biscuits Baked Dog Treats GET IT!

Every pup needs a good little treat throughout the day. Something to let them know they are being the best little guys. And these are some good, lightweight little treats that are actually pretty good for your dog. All-natural and no issues whatsoever.

Get It: Pick up Old Mother Hubbard Classic Just Vegg’N Biscuits Baked Dog Treats ($9; was $14) at Chewy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!