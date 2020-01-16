7 Machines to Tone Your Whole Body

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

What do you look for in a home gym? Bikes are fine, but they don’t work the upper body. Benches are great, but your legs get overlooked. So what are the best machines to give you a complete workout? We poked around and found seven fantastic machines to tone your whole body.

Which one is our favorite? After carefully considering size, versatility, and cost, we chose the Bowflex HVT High-Velocity Training machine is the best for most people. If you’re looking for a machine to tone your whole body that gives you a complete workout, won’t break the bank, and doesn’t require its own room, the Bowflex HVT will satisfy all your home workout needs—from head to toe.

We gave consideration to all kinds of machines from various companies, but let’s face it: Many of them are pretty much the same. And between Nautilus and Bowflex, all your home gym bases are covered. So we simply selected a few various types—trainers, ellipticals, benches, and ‘bells—from those two companies.

You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get a machine to tone the whole body. You’d be amazed how much work you can get done with just a kettlebell or a dumbbell. All you need is 15 minutes and a kettlebell to blast your core and tone a ton of muscle groups.

So if you’re looking for a convenient way to save money on gym memberships, any of these fantastic machines will tone the whole body from the safety, comfort, and privacy of your own home. They’re not as big as they used to be. But they’re also far more efficient than ever.

Here are seven machines to tone your whole body.

