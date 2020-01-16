7 Machines to Tone Your Whole Body

Best Adjustable Dumbbells GET IT!

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

Dumbbells are for way more than just your biceps. Used correctly, you can work out your entire upper body: legs, back, chest, abs, shoulders, and arms.

With easy to use selection dials, Bowflex SelectTechs are among the most popular adjustable dumbbells you can buy because they’re simply the best. They work, and they last. End of story.

PROS:

-Replace 15 sets of dumbbells in one compact package

-Dial is simple and effective

CONS:

-Are there any?

Get It: Pick up SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells ($329) at Bowflex

