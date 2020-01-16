7 Machines to Tone Your Whole Body

Best Affordable Elliptical Trainer GET IT!

Nautilus E616 Elliptical

The E616 takes innovative fitness club design and brings it home. This is the midrange model from Nautilus, so even though it’s under $1k you still get all the top-flight features you expect from a premium piece of fitness equipment.

With dozens of workout programs and levels of resistance, the E616 creates limitless training options — while a Bluetooth console easily connects and syncs with all your fitness apps.

PROS:

-High-end product at a mid-level price

CONS:

-Needs to have its own dedicated space.

Get It: Pick up the E616 Elliptical ($999) at Nautilus

