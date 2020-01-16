7 Machines to Tone Your Whole Body

Best High-tech Home Trainer

Bowflex Max Trainer M8

The M8 features enhanced dual-mode LCD/LED screens, multi-grip dynamic handles, aerobars, 20 resistance levels, and a premium media rack. The innovative display motivates you by setting targets to help you achieve your goals, so you work out smarter, not harder.

Right now you can save a whopping $450 on the M8. You’ll get a free mat and free shipping, too.

PROS:

-Connectivity for up to four individual users

-Financing is available for as little as $64/mo.

CONS:

-It’s not cheap—but imagine the money you’ll save on gym memberships!

Get It: Save $450 on the Max Trainer M8 ($2,299; was $2,749) at Bowflex

