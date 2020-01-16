7 Machines to Tone Your Whole Body

Best Home Gym GET IT!

Bowflex Revolution Home Gym

The top-of-the-line home gym from Bowflex is designed to work every major body zone and support every workout routine, strength level, and fitness goal. Get over 100 exercises with up to 400 variations in a fairly compact footprint.

SpiraFlex plate technology works independent of gravity, to provide resistance without inertia.

PROS:

-Independently moving arms with ten positions and 170-degree adjustments

-Smaller footprint than less expensive home gyms

CONS:

-Still needs quite a bit of space

Get It: Save $400 and get free shipping on the Revolution Home Gym ($2,899) at Bowflex

