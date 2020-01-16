7 Machines to Tone Your Whole Body

Best Kettlebell GET IT!

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

It’s no secret we love the kettlebell. For such a simple device, it’s remarkable how many muscles and muscle groups one can work with it.

The SelectTech 840 lets you spin the dial and choose from eight to 40 pounds; perfect for most any kettlebell workout.

PROS:

-Replaces 6 kettlebells, saving space

CONS:

-Won’t directly affect the legs—but it’ll do a number on your core.

Get It: Pick up the SelectTech 840 Kettlebell ($150) at Bowflex and get free shipping

