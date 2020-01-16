7 Machines to Tone Your Whole Body

Best Overall GET IT!

Bowflex HVT Hybrid Velocity Training Machine

One of the fastest, most effective home workout machines ever designed, Hybrid Velocity Training combines cardio and strength training to can burn fat and build muscle, all at the same time. You can get a complete upper and lower body workout in as little as 20 minutes.

The dynamic coaching console features three pre-programmed workout modes, resistance adjustment at the turn of a dial, and an intuitive interface to provide instant feedback while keeping you motivated and on track.

If you’re looking for the most complete machine at the best price, the HVT machine will deliver.

PROS:

-Versatile, and surprisingly fun

-A much smaller footprint than a bench or bike

CONS:

-Maybe not for serious lifters, but it’s perfect for most people

Get It: Pick up the HVT High Velocity Training Machine ($799) at Bowflex

