7 Machines to Tone Your Whole Body

Nautilus E618 Elliptical Trainer

Nautilus E618 Elliptical

Designed for serious competitors looking to up their game and get every advantage they can get, the E618 is fully loaded with dozens of training programs, Bluetooth connectivity, and free app-based tracking tools that will maximize motivation and power-up your performance.

Built to withstand high-impact, powerful performance training, it features 29 programs including preset programs for heart rate training, interval training, and weight loss.

PROS:

-If you’re looking for the best elliptical trainer on the market, you’ve found it

-Fantastic tip-to-tail warranty on the entire product: frame, parts, electronics, and labor

CONS:

-This is a pro elliptical made for performance athletes; casual enthusiasts can spend less to suit their needs

Get It: Pick up the E618 Elliptical ($1,299) at Nautilus

