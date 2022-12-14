Health & Fitness

7 Training Tips Every Lifter Should Know

Man lifting weights in the gym. training tips
7
Master1305 / Shutterstock
by Anthony J. Yeung, C.S.C.S., for Muscle & Fitness

We hate sounding like your mother. But there’s a reason we always repeat training tips and rules, like wrapping your hands—including your thumb!—around the bench press bar, or making sure your feet are pointing straight ahead.

Actually, there are a few reasons. Safety is one. But as with most fitness rules, doing things the right way pays dividends in the short term (less chance of injury) and the long term (improved muscle growth). Pay close attention to the rules and training tips below, and you can avoid making critical mistakes in the gym.

A man performing sprint interval training to get faster, build muscle, and drop fat.

The Best Sprint Workouts to Get Faster, Build Muscle, and Drop Fat

Read article

7 Training Tips Every Lifter Should Know

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Health & Fitness