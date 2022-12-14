1. Avoid the Suicide Grip

The “suicide grip,” sometimes called a false grip, involves doing bar work—bench pressing or pullups, for example—without your thumbs wrapped around the barbell (see image above). Avoiding this grip is easy to justify: If the barbell slips when you’re pressing, that barbell will crush your face, neck, or ribs.

But it’s not only about safety. The suicide grip is also a weaker grip compared to having your hands wrapped around the bar. To set a new personal record and really add pounds to your bench press, squeeze the bar as hard as possible. It’ll help you stabilize the movement as well as engage other muscles.

