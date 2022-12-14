3. Use Weight Collars

Have you ever seen somone exercise without weight collars, only to have the plates slide around and almost fall off?

Regardless of the weight, it should be instinctive to attach weight collars when using barbells. Having weight collars on a barbaell can help improve your balance and the feel of the exercise—good luck trying to set a PR when your 45-pound plates are wobbling all over the place.

There is, however, an exception to this rule: Leave the collars off when you’re bench pressing. If you get stuck at the bottom of the move, you can safely slide the plates off the bar and get out from underneath it.

