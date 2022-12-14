4. Keep a Straight Back

Too often, lifters bend backward as they press overhead. This happens for two reasons: They want to tilt their chest up to mimic an incline bench press, or they lack shoulder mobility.

Tilting your chest or bending backward puts enormous and dangerous stress on the joints of your lumbar spine and risks a serious injury. In addition, too much arching will shift the the force onto your chest and away from your shoulders, which means you won’t be getting the shoulder work that you’re been looking for.

Instead, squeeze your glutes and core as hard as you can and time your breathing so your lungs are full of air as you push overhead—this will stabilize your lower back and help you push more weight overhead safely.

