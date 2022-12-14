5. Squat Low

Just ignore the myth that parallel squats are bad for your knees—it’s false. You need to reach proper depth on the squat, and that means bringing your hips below your knees.

If you don’t go deep enough, you’ll limit your range of motion, and in turn, limit the size and strength of your legs. Worse, you’ll increase your chances of hurting yourself because the force of the weight will stay on your knees instead of shifting onto your hips, which are far stronger until you reach parallel.

Make sure to brace your core as you squat, spread your knees as you descend, and keep your weight on your heels.

