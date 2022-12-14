6. Always Warm Up

Coming to the gym and starting your workout ice-cold can lead to injuries and pulls. But don’t think you can get away with just a few light reps of your first exercise—that won’t cut it.

You need a series of dynamic movements that will open your joints, increase your core temperature, activate your weak muscles, and fire up your nervous system.

This is especially the case if you’re planning on lifting heavy. If you don’t work up to the weight, you won’t be prepared to lift a heavy load.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!