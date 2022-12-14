Health & Fitness

7 Training Tips Every Lifter Should Know

Man doing pullups in the gym. training tips.
by Anthony J. Yeung, C.S.C.S., for Muscle & Fitness

7. Balance Pushing and Pulling

Walk into any commercial gym and you’ll notice most guys do a lot of pushing exercises like the bench press, pushup, military press, dip, and squat. Those moves are effective in building muscle and increasing strength, but you also need to incorporate pulling exercises to develop balance and your ideal physique.

Doing more pulling—rows, pullups, reverse flyes, deadlifts—promotes better posture and balance around your joints, which prevents injuries. But a more underrated reason is pulling makes you stronger—it gives you the foundation you need to push harder. For example: If you’re plateauing on the bench, do more rows to build out your back. This will actually help you press more weight.

