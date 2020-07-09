7 Weighted Vests That Will Get You Toned Faster Than You’d Expect

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the few positives about the way life has been going in 2020 is that there is a lot of free time nowadays. Even if that free time is being spent at home, it’s still free time. And with that free time, it makes it a lot easier to finally get started on sculpting your body.

Even with all that free time, it can still be pretty hard to get your body where you’d like it. You need all the help you can get. There’s nothing wrong with that, it’s the name of the game. Some of the help you can get for yourself is by looking at weighted vests.

When you pick up a weighted vest and apply it to your workout routine, it will help you sculpt your body. It does that because adding that weight to your body means you have to go a little harder to hit your goals. And by going harder with that added weight, you will burn more fat.

By burning fat, you will start to see your body sculpt around those muscles. The weight is light when it comes to weighted vests. So you won’t be doing any sort of bulk building with these workouts. It will mainly help you to tone that body into an impressive form.

There are plenty of weighted vests out there for you to choose from. So we did some work for you guys and picked 7 of our favorite weighted vests available at Amazon right now. So pick one of these bad boys up that we gathered for you below and get on track with sculpting your body.

