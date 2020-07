RUNFast Adjustable Weighted Vest GET IT!

With this weighted vest, one size should fit all. That’s why this is one of the most affordable vests out there. You can choose between the weights you get and if the vest comes with or without shoulder pads.

Get It: Pick up the RUNFast Adjustable Weighted Vest (starting at $40) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!