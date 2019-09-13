Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As summer fades, the heat and humidity goes with it, slowly replaced by cool, dry Arctic air. It feels great right about now, but let’s face it: Cold weather dries out your skin, particularly your face. Fast. Keep your skin and face moisturized, tight, and feeling great year-round with one of these nine awesome moisturizers for men.

You will recognize most of the fantastic brands we’ve gathered for this list. Jack Black, Kiehl’s Since 1851, LAB Series—they’re all represented. As well as a sprinkling of newcomers like Grown Alchemist and Menscience Androceuticals. And, of course, legendary men’s grooming brands such as C.O. Bigelow.

Better still, many of these moisturizers for men are available from Macy’s, where right now during the VIP Event you can take an additional 15 percent when you check out using the code VIP. Total win-win. Other retailers include Saks Fifth Avenue and the skincare experts at Dermstore.

In addition to healthier, more comfortable skin that’s not itchy and flaky, your skin will be tighter with prolonged use of a moisturizer. And that includes your face. Wrinkles around the eyes will fade, the signs of aging and stress aren’t so obvious. You’ll look—and feel—younger and more vibrant with daily use of one of these powerful moisturizers.

We paid particular focus on the face for this list, but many of these products will work fine all over the body. Sure, they’re a bit pricey to be slathering all over your legs! But use them with discretion and care and any of them will tighten, firm, and rejuvenate any part of your skin.

If you’re dreading the coming cold weather months because of dry skin, particularly on your face and neck, check out this list of nine great moisturizers for men. Keep the cold at bay and your outlook positive and energized.