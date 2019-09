C.O. Bigelow Extra Light Face Lotion GET IT!

This lightweight face moisturizer works to alleviate oiliness while nourishing. Chamomile Extract reduces skin inflammation and irritants by neutralizing free radicals; Parsley Extract contains Vitamin C to rejuvenate and heal; Clary Sage reduces inflammation, regulating sebum production; and Ginger Root Extract evens skin tone and improves elasticity.

