Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer GET IT!

Ideal for daily use, this lightweight, advanced facial treatment visibly improves your skin’s overall appearance and provides lasting hydration without oiliness or heaviness. it contains potent antioxidants and vitamins, and offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection to help shield skin from premature aging due to sun exposure.

Get It: Pick up Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer ($48) at Saks Fifth Avenue