Menscience Androceuticals Advanced Face Lotion GET IT!

A lightweight, oil-free formula that absorbs quickly and completely to provide your skin with moisture and nutrients. It promotes a clean, matte appearance while exfoliating with salicylic and glycolic acids to prevent blemishes, visible signs of aging, and ingrown hairs. Antioxidant vitamins and botanicals neutralize free radicals while other ingredients bind water to the skin.

Get It: Pick up Menscience Androceuticals Advanced Face Lotion ($39) at Dermstore