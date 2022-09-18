6. Seated Military Press

You never push overhead in a perfectly straight line—the movement drifts forward and backward, your arms twist, and your body shifts. Machines, however, eliminate that freedom.

And although the seated military press can add muscle to your shoulders, it also spawns shoulder problems because it strains your joints as you reach overhead. If both handles are connected, you can even create imbalances where one arm works harder than the other.

Use these instead:

Dumbbell Overhead Press

Push Press

Pike Pushup (shown in the picture above)

