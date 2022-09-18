9. Seated Abductor and Adductor Machine

Just because an exercise looks weird doesn’t mean it’s bad. (Barbell hip thrusts, for example, look like something you should never do in a gym.)

In this case, however, the seated abductor and adductor machine is both weird and bad. By forcing your legs to open and close, you put a lot of stress on your hip capsules and IT bands. A better way to strengthen your abductors and adductors is to stand on one leg: not only are you activating those muscles to keep your leg stable, but you’re also activating your core.

Use these instead:

Lateral squat

Single-leg Romanian deadlift (shown in the picture above)

Single-leg squat

