Sleep Headphones Wireless Music Eye Mask GET IT!

Maybe you have an easier time getting to bed with some music. And you can relax and unwind even more with the high-end headphones that are built into this facemask. Keep yourself immersed in the darkness and the music to find your way to the land of the Sandman.

Get It: Pick up the Sleep Headphones Wireless Music Eye Mask ($25) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!