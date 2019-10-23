A Smart Chocolate (Yes, Chocolate) Addition to Any Keto Diet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The keto diet is one of the most popular diets in the world. It’s also one of the most difficult. While many people have tried it as a means to hit their health goals, not everyone has found success with keto.

Fact is, it’s difficult to achieve ketosis, the point where your body burns fat stores for energy rather than carbs. And the low-carb, high-fat diet is hard to maintain—particularly for vegetarians and vegans, since the diet is so meat-reliant.

The biggest problem with keto is that for many, it isn’t a realistic lifestyle change. Having such a strict diet that involves constant meal planning, prepping, and calculating is overwhelming. And one slip can mean the end of ketosis, and you have to start all over again.

But there’s a smart addition to any keto diet that is non-GMO, gluten free, and naturally flavored: Chocolate!

Maikai Keto with GoBHB

Maikai Keto with GoBHB ($27 at Amazon) aids in the transition to a ketogenic diet and is ideal for those who are in a ketogenic state. However, you do not have to be in a ketogenic state to benefit from GoBHB. Even those with low-carb diets or those who are simply being conscientious of their nutrition can experience the benefits. Maikai Keto gives you an ideal fuel for cognition, performance, and weight management.

The benefits of using Maikai Keto:

Carbohydrate-free fuel for muscle and brain

Supports a healthy metabolism

Reduced hunger

Increased focus

Appetite control

Improved cognition

Supports athletic performance

Stimulates “metabolic shift” away from glucose dependence

Immediate and sustained energy fuel for exercise

Benefits of a ketogenic diet without the carb restriction

Maikai Keto can be used in the morning for an energy boost and to immediately raise ketone levels. It’s also great just before workouts for increased performance, or any time throughout the day to boost ketone levels and thereby supports healthy cellular function and boosts overall feelings of well-being.

Best of all, you can mix Maikai Keto with water, coconut milk, almond milk, coffee, shakes, or any low or no-carb drinks—no blender required.

Maikai is an all-natural supplement brand that’s carefully formulated using blends of whole foods like veggies, fruits, probiotics, and superfoods. Maikai also has the purest forms of the essential vitamins and minerals to help keep your body in balance, the way it is supposed to be.

Increase Immune Support, Healthy Muscle Function, and Healthy Teeth & Bones

Maikai Vitamin D3 10,000 IU Softgels (from $10) at Amazon

Ideal for building and maintaining healthy bones, also associated with increased cognition and immune health.

Supports the body’s absorption of calcium and phosphorous, which are essential for the development and maintenance of healthy teeth and bones.

Supports immune system function by supporting healthy cell growth.

Easy to swallow 10,000 IU soft gels. Some research indicates Vitamin D3 in liquid soft gel form is more bioavailable than tablet or powdered forms.

Burn Fat Fast, Enhance Metabolism, and Promote Weight Loss

7 Keto DHEA 100mg Capsules (from $11) at Amazon

Contributes to weight loss by increasing the activity of thermogenic enzymes responsible for fatty acid oxidation.

Improves immune health and increases immune helper cells, white blood cells, and can decrease blood pressure.

Helps to retard the effects of aging and promotes enhanced longevity.

Improves brain function by helping neurons establish contact with other neurons.

Made with NON-GMO ingredients.

Body Shaping and Toning Formula That Supports Dieting Goals

CLA 2000 mg with Active Conjugated Linoleic (from $14) on Amazon

Enhances muscle growth, which helps burn fat.

Boosts metabolism.

Unleashes results by improving the lean mass to body fat ratio.

Promotes metabolic function, protects against disease.

