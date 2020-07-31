We never would have thought talking about our balls could make us so rich. But thanks to the fine folks at Dollar Shave Club, it can! The brand is offering you a chance to win $25,000 just by tweeting about what your balls mean to you.

This special offer is in conjunction with Dollar Shave Club’s newly released Ball Spray, expertly designed to help reduce that ‘swampy’ feeling we all get after a day spent adventuring in the woods or on our bike. With just a few sprays, Ball Spray goes to work, providing all-day odor and wetness protection and reducing the annoying friction and chafing we fellas get, especially after long days spent on the run. It’s no wonder the product has become quickly popular given the current heat wave we’ve been having. In fact, according to Dollar Shave Club they’ve sold out the ball spray in less than two weeks!

All that popularity has led to a wait list for the product (you can sign up for the wait list here). But while you’re waiting to get your, er – hands, on this hot summertime must have, Dollar Shave Club is offering consumers a chance to score a cool $25k just by heading over to Twitter and replying with what your balls mean to you (in 280 characters or less). Dollar Shave Club will determine their two favorite entries and each winner will get $25K.

We want to celebrate your balls. Reply to this tweet using #paintmyballs and #contest and tell us what your balls mean to you. Use poetry or tell us a story, just DON’T use a camera. You could win $25k and see your testes turned into fine art. Rules: https://t.co/CYWmAiJMJJ pic.twitter.com/bIgWvwHPxa — Dollar Shave Club (@DollarShaveClub) July 21, 2020

But wait, there’s more. The winners will also have their balls turned into fine art by renowned artist Serge Gay Jr.