Finally! A Vegan Protein Powder That is Informed Sport Certified to Meet Standards for Elite Athletes

Working out is the first step you need to take so you can get yourself a good beach body for the summer. But it isn’t the only thing you need to do. If you’ve been struggling to find a quality protein for after your workouts, Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ might be a good option.

The Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ is great for many reasons. And that is because Ritual has made it its mission to make clean products to help you in your wellness goals. They do that by using science-backed formulas of traceable ingredients that are tested by third parties for heavy metals and microbes. and the protein powder is certified by Informed Sport. This is a big deal.

All of that leads to the Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+, a protein shake that is great for those that are vegan. And it does so by using protein from non-GMO regeneratively farmed yellow peas. All of which come in a vanilla-flavored powder that tastes like a sweet treat despite there being no added sugars in this mix (not a reduced-calorie food).

By using this shake, its 20g of plant-based protein helps build lean muscle mass. But that’s not all. The shake is formulated with essential Choline to also help support brain health and its protein helps support bone health*.

The Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ is great because it’s vegan-friendly, non-GMO, without gluten. It’s made in a transparent way so you can see what you’re ingesting. If you’ll be hitting the gym hard for this beach season, you may want to check this shake out.

