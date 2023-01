Drysense Long Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

Long sleeve shirts are a vital component of any winter wardrobe. You can keep nice and toasty outside with this long sleeve shirt that is made to handle your workout load. And it looks pretty good for going out with the guys as well.

Get It: Pick up the Drysense Long Sleeve Shirt ($88) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!