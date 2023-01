Power Stride Crew Sock 3 Pack Stripe GET IT!

Add some more warmth to your feet with these socks that’ll prevent your feet from stinking up the place. A good pair of supportive socks like these can go a long way.

Get It: Pick up the Power Stride Crew Sock 3 Pack Stripe ($48) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!