One of the most popular ways to rid your body from toxins? Activated charcoal products.

Aside from looking strange (brushing your teeth with black paste somehow feels like it would do the reverse of what we want it to) it’s one of the best all-natural ways to cleanse the skin, teeth, and hair. Activated charcoal doesn’t contain bleach, or peroxide, or any nasty chemicals. It can pull all dirt and impurities out of the skin. Plus, when used regularly, it can even whiten your teeth!

Activated charcoal can come in the form of supplements, toothbrushes, juices, skincare, shampoos and more. Many aren’t very expensive, either, and can even be bought on Amazon.

