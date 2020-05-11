A. Deadlift to Squat Thrust x 12 reps
- Position a barbell on the floor roughly an inch in front of your shins and stand with feet between hip- and shoulder-width apart, to start. The weight should be challenging, but not overly heavy (try 130 pounds, plates plus bar).
- Bend your knees and grab the bar with an overhand grip, with hands placed just outside shoulders. Perform a deadlift by engaging your lats, driving through your heels, and extending through your hips as you straighten your legs and pull the bar up, keeping it close to your body. Keep your hips locked in place and shoulders back at the top of the movement, then lower to the ground (shown).
- As the plates hit the floor, shoot your legs back into a squat thrust (think burpee) with your hands still on the bar. Do a pushup, then jump your feet toward the bar and return to the starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.
