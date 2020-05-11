B. Squat Thrust to Pullup x 12 reps
- Start in a squat position directly under a pullup bar with feet shoulder-width apart, driving hips back and bending at the knees, to start.
- Jump up to grab the bar and do one pullup, making sure your head clears the bar (shown). Drop down and shoot your feet back to do a squat thrust.
- Immediately jump back into the starting squat position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.
