C. Reverse Lunge to Biceps Curl Sequence x 12 reps
- Stand with feet shoulder-width apart holding dumbbells in either hand, arms extended, to start (weight should be challenging but not too heavy).
- Perform a reverse lunge (shown). Right before your back knee touches the ground, pause and curl the dumbbells. Reverse the motion to return to the starting position, but instead of standing on both feet, keep driving your back leg until the knee is aligned with your hip and you’re standing on one leg.
- Do a one-legged biceps curl. Return to starting position and perform the sequence on the other side. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.
