D. Pushup to Side Plank Twist x 12 reps
- Come into a pushup position with hands directly below shoulders, core and glutes engaged, and elbows tucked close to your body, to start.
- Do a pushup. At the top of the move, immediately transition into a modified side plank by putting your weight in your left hand and right leg. Twist your torso to the right, sweeping your left leg under your right and swinging your right arm up toward the ceiling. It should now be aligned with your left arm (shown).
- Reverse the motion to come back to the starting position. Do the same sequence with opposite arm and leg. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.
