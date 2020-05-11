E. Clean and Jerk to Shoulder Press to Bentover Row to Squat Thrust x 12 reps

Position a barbell on the floor roughly an inch in front of your shins and stand with feet between hip- and shoulder-width apart, to start. The weight should be challenging but not overly heavy (try 110 pounds, plates plus bar). Bend your knees and grab the bar with an overhand grip with hands placed just outside shoulders. Perform a clean and jerk: Drive through your heels, keeping the bar close to your body and arms straight, extending through your knees; as the bar reaches your thighs, thrust your hips forward and come up onto the balls of your feet; once it’s in line with your hips, shrug your shoulders and bend your elbows to pull the bar to chest height; then come into a partial squat, driving your elbows forward, catching the bar in a front rack position. This is the “clean.” To perform the “jerk,” point your elbows down and make any micro-adjustments to your grip. Bend your knees, brace your core, then push the bar overhead as you straighten your legs. Execute a strict shoulder press, then lower the bar to your chest before hinging at your hips and bringing the bar down by your knees, arms extended straight to perform a bentover row. Make sure your back is flat and you maintain a neutral spine, positioning your torso so it’s parallel to the floor or more upright. Row the barbell toward your ribs, squeezing your shoulder blades at the top of the movement, then slowly lower the bar to the floor (shown). Once the plates hit the floor, shoot your legs back into a squat thrust with your hands still on the bar. Do a pushup. Then jump back to your original position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

